Warriors and Jumpers compete at Williamsburg All-Comers

Apr. 29—The Southwestern Warriors and Somerset Briar Jumpers traveled to compete in the Williamsburg All-Comers track and field meet on Friday evening.

On the boys' side, Southwestern finished sixth out of 14 teams, while Somerset finished 12th.

In the boys' 100m, Somerset's Kris Hughes finished fifth with a time of 11.99, while Southwestern's Dashaun Sejour placed sixth with a time of 12.04. Other finishers included Somerset's Cameron Mccaskill in seventh with a time of 12.10, Somerset's Jackson Burgess in 14th with a time of 12.32, Southwestern's Seth Dial in 32nd, Southwestern's Bryce Bateman in 33rd, Somerset's Zach Koger in 38th and Southwestern's Jonathan Haynes in 41st.

In the boys' 200m, Southwestern's Victor Colyer finished second with a time of 23.35, while his teammate Levi Taylor finished fourth with a time of 25.10. Other finishers included Somerset's Kevin Meija in sixth with a time of 25.33, Southwestern's Gage Anderson in 13th with a time of 26.15, Dial in 18th with a time of 27.31 and Koger in 24th.

Colyer won the boys' 400m in a time of 52.13. Other finishers included Somerset's Eli Eastham in seventh with a time of 55.50, Levi Taylor in eighth with a time of 56.09, Somerset's Josh Bruner in 30th, Haynes in 31st and Southwestern's Maddox Singleton in 33rd.

In the boys' 800m, Southwestern's Drew Kelly finished seventh with a time of 2:11.23, with his teammate Ben Coomer finishing 13th with a time of 2:20.43. Other finishers included Somerset's Cameron Albright in 15th with a time of 2:24.98 and Southwestern's Hayden Cummins in 23rd.

In the boys' 1600m, Southwestern's Zabrey Bortz finished fifth with a time of 4:53.93, with his teammate Hunter Troxtle finishing ninth with a time of 5:05.58. Other finishers included Albright in 17th with a time of 5:21.68, Cummins in 21st and Somerset's John Lackey in 24th.

In the boys' 3200m, Bortz finished fourth with a time of 11:02.84. Other finishers included Hunter Troxtle in fifth with a time of 11:04.37, Lackey in 12th with a time of 12:22.71 and Somerset's Noah Prather in 13th with a time of 12:31.59.

In the boys' 110m hurdles, Southwestern's Tyler Phelps finished seventh with a time of 19.59, while his teammate Gunner Schlosser finished eighth with a time of 20.81.

Schlosser finished eighth in the boys' 300m hurdles with a time of 49.50, while Phelps finished 10th with a time of 50.40.

In the mixed 4x100m throwers relay, Somerset's team of Mccaskill, Koger, Braxton Wheeler and Sam Miller finished third with a time of 53.82. Southwestern's team of Chloe Brotherton, Claire Peterson, Clare Marie Ramsey and Grace Shoopman finished seventh with a time of 1:08.39.

In the boys' 4x100m relay, Somerset's team of Bruner, Robey Browning, Corban Cimala and Grayson Gulock finished sixth with a time of 49.38.

In the boys' 4x200m relay, Somerset's team of Mccaskill, Meija, Eastham and Hughes finished fourth with a time of 1:38.22.

In the boys' 4x800m relay, Southwestern's team of Bortz, Kelly, Cummins and Ben Coomer finished third with a time of 8:55.80.

In the boys' high jump, Levi Taylor finished seventh with a height of 5-04.

In the boys' long jump, Dial finished 14th with a distance of 15-03.50. Other finishers included Singleton in 22nd and Wheeler in 27th.

In the boys' triple jump, Jackson Burgess placed sixth with a distance of 36-09.75, with Levi Taylor finishing eighth.

In the boys' pole vault, Somerset's Jonas Blakeman finished third with a height of 9-06.

In the boys' discus, Mccaskill finished eighth with a distance of 101-06. Other finishers included Wheeler in 17th and Miller in 21st.

In the boys' shot put, Koger finished 11th with a distance of 33-0.

On the girls' side, Southwestern finished fifth out of 14 teams, while Somerset finished 12th.

In the girls' 100m, Somerset's Emma Midden finished third with a time of 13.21. Other finishers included Somerset's Macie Parker in 29th, Southwestern's Reagan Butt in 30th, Somerset's Hope Hoffman in 33rd, Somerset's Garrah Vanover in 34th, Southwestern's Kaylee Creek in 35th and Southwestern's Katie Lyons in 36th.

In the girls' 200m, Southwestern's Ellie Weddle finished 15th with a time of 31.18, while Somerset's Jaycee Cothron finished 17th with a time of 32.05. Other finishers included Southwestern's Kaitlyn Williams in 18th with a time of 32.07, Butt in 21st, Somerset's Adyson Wharf in 24th, Parker in 25th, Creek in 27th and Vanover in 30th.

In the girls' 400m, Southwestern's Olivia Huff placed second with a time of 1:02.85, with Somerset's Maliyah Childrey finishing eighth with a time of 1:07.37. Other finishers included Cothron in 11th with a time of 1:10.93 and Williams in 12th with a time of 1:11.12.

Huff also finished second in the girls' 800m with a time of 2:31.16, with her teammate Nahia Galarregui finishing in 12th with a time of 3:00.93.

In the girls' 1600m, Southwestern's Madeline Peterson finished 14th with a time of 6:18.68.

In the girls' 3200m, Southwestern's Brylee Troxtle finished eighth with a time of 14:27.47, while her teammate Galarregui finished 10th with a time of 15:59.91.

In the girls' 100m hurdles, Cothron finished eighth with a time of 20.61. Other finishers included Southwestern's Ansley Mounce in ninth with a time of 20.63 and Southwestern's Kya Rowlands in 11th with a time of 23.85.

In the girls' 300m hurdles, Southwestern's Shelby Lockard finished sixth with a time of 52.39, while her teammate Mounce finished ninth with a time of 57.72.

In the girls' 4x100m relay, Southwestern's team of Rowlands, Williams, Ramsey and Galarregui finished fourth with a time of 58.83. Somerset's team of Parker, Vanover, Hoffman and Wharf finished eighth with a time of 1:04.20.

In the girls' 4x200m relay, Southwestern's team of Ramsey, Rowlands, Mounce and Lockard finished fourth again with a time of 1:59.64. Somerset's team of Hoffman, Parker, Childrey and Wharf finished 10th with a time of 2:10.48.

Southwestern's team of Lockard, Mounce, Ramsey and Huff placed second in the girls' 4x400m relay with a time of 4:21.88. Somerset's team of Parker, Cothron, Wharf and Hoffman finished seventh with a time of 5:15.19.

Southwestern again placed second in the girls' 4x800m relay, with the team of Galarregui, Madeline Peterson, Lockard and Huff finishing in a time of 10:56.79.

In the girls' high jump, Ramsey finished fourth with a height of 4-06.

In the girls' long jump, Madeline Peterson finished ninth with a distance of 13-01.75. Other finishers included Southwestern's Sia Taylor in 15th and Brylee Troxtle in 23rd.

In the girls' triple jump, Madeline Peterson placed eighth with a distance of 24-05.25.

In the girls' pole vault, Southwestern's A.J. Perrin finished second with a height of 7-0.

Chloe Brotherton won the girls' discus with a distance of 89-0. Other finishers included Shoopman in 11th, Sia Taylor in 13th and Claire Peterson in 15th.

In the girls' shot put, Brotherton finished ninth with a distance of 23-06. Other finishers included Claire Peterson in 11th, Shoopman in 13th and Sia Taylor in 14th.

Southwestern will next compete in the Eagle Classic hosted by Lexington Christian next Saturday. Somerset will be back on the track on May 7 as they travel to Stanford to compete in the Lincoln County All-Comers meet.