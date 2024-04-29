Want free Wimbledon tickets? Vodafone just served up some game-changing news

Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and the team of Carlos Alcaraz of Spain react in the team box during his five-set victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Gentlemen's Singles Final match on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images).

Summertime, strawberries and tennis. Yes, it's quickly approaching Wimbledon o'clock in the calendar, which kicks off on 1 July 2024. And we Brits go mad for it. So mad that, with the Wimbledon Public Ballot now closed, your chances of getting tickets are restricted – unless you're willing to get into 'The Queue' for many hours or even days.

But there's potential salvation from Vodafone. If you're a customer with the service provider then the VeryMe Rewards app is serving up 99 pairs of tickets to be won. That includes Grounds Passes, to No.1 Court, Centre Court, and even finals tickets.

Vodafone is 'Official Connectivity Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon' – a rather grand title for a grand event, I must say – which is why the provider has this access and ability to give away tickets. Entry is free, you just need access to VeryMe Rewards on Android or Apple iOS devices, and to engage by clicking 'Play' in the relevant giveaway promotion.

Vodafone has split the giveaway into three prize draw dates: you can enter between 29 April to 5 May for the first round; between 13 to 19 May for the second round; and 3 to 9 June for the third and final round. That means there are multiple chances to win, although the terms and conditions make clear you're only eligible to win one of the 99 pairs.

In 2023 I was at Wimbledon for the Murray v Tsitsipas match – and it was an absolute sensation to watch. Sadly it got late, the light dwindled, and the match ran into a second day of play. Plus I missed the last train home. But it was worth it – that's how special Wimbledon is!

So if you're a Vodafone customer, or fancy picking up one of the best phones through the provider, this Wimbledon tickets giveaway is one of many additional rewards on offer – there are also Glastonbury tickets and more giveaways available in VeryMe Rewards, so there's something for everyone.