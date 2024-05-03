Wakefield sign Catalans front rower McMeeken

Mike McMeeken previously played under Wakefield coach Daryl Powell at Castleford [SWPix.com]

Wakefield Trinity have signed Catalans Dragons front rower Mike McMeeken on a four-year deal to begin from 2025.

The 29-year-old has made 76 appearances for Les Dracs since his arrival in Perpignan in 2021.

Since then he has reached two Super League Grand Finals with the French club.

"From having a good conversation with Powelly [head coach Daryl Powell] about the direction that the club is going in, it’s a journey that I was extremely keen to be a part of," McMeeken told Wakefield's club website.

"I am really excited for this new challenge and building something special at this club with so much history.”

McMeeken previously played under Daryl Powell at Castleford Tigers, during which time the pair reached the 2017 Super League Grand Final.

Speaking to Catalans' website, England international McMeeken said his decision to leave the club was motivated by his desire to return to England.

"It was not an easy decision but I feel like it was the right time for my family and me to head back home at the end of the season," he said.

"For now we are only a fraction of the way into the season and I will still be giving my all every week to help reach our goal come the end of the season."