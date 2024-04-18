As he waits on waiver, Domask works out for pro personnel

Apr. 18—CHAMPAIGN — Marcus Domask played his first game at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament on Wednesday night. It was a chance for the Illinois guard to play with other prospective pros in front of NBA front-office personnel in an event held in southeast Virginia every year since 1953.

Does that run cross purposes with Domask's attempt to receive a medical hardship waiver and a sixth season of eligibility in 2024-25 in Champaign?

Not necessarily.

Consider it covering all of the potential bases. Domask can compete at the P.I.T. and still return to college basketball.

Multiple players did so in each of the past two seasons. Courtney Ramey played in the P.I.T. in 2022 before opting to return to college basketball and move on from Texas to Arizona. Zyon Pullin did the same last April before transferring from UC Riverside to Florida, while Connor Vanover also participated in the 2023 P.I.T. before making the move from Oral Roberts to Missouri. All three also started their respective seasons with a three-game suspension due to their participation in a non-NCAA sanctioned event.

It would stand to reason Domask could likely face the same should he receive the medical hardship waiver and return to Illinois for one more season. A move that's possible after the 6-foot-6 guard played just 10 games in a COVID-shortened 2020-21 season at Southern Illinois.

"Have not heard anything of late," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Domask's pursuit of a waiver. "It's in his hands in terms of going on and moving forward with some legal counsel. We'll see where that all ends up."

Domask and Illinois teammate Quincy Guerrier are both participating in the P.I.T. — an annual event that draws 64 seniors from across the country to Portsmouth, Va., for a four-day, 12-game tournament played out in front of professional scouts.

The 70-year history of the P.I.T. has seen players like Rick Barry, Earl Monroe, Dave Cowens, Scottie Pippen, Tim Hardaway, Dennis Rodman and Jimmy Butler move on to the NBA. Other participants have gone on to successful careers overseas.

Guerrier made his P.I.T. debut Tuesday teaming up with fellow Big Ten alum Jamison Battle, who spent his final season at Ohio State after stops at George Washington and Minnesota. Their team also included Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi, St. John's guard Daniss Jenkins and Nevada guard Jarod Lucas.

Domask will team up with a Braggin' Rights rival in Missouri guard Sean East II. Their team also features North Carolina State guard DJ Horne, West Virginia center Jesse Edwards and mid-major standouts Malevy Leons and Ali Ali of Bradley and Akron, respectively.

"Any time they get an opportunity to show off their abilities in front of a plethora of NBA scouts and do it in a different environment and be coached by guys who have been in the league is a great opportunity," Underwood said. "Both were very deserving. Quincy, quietly, had a great, great season, and we all know about Marcus' season. It will be great for those guys to get in front of (professional organizations) and be able to talk and be able for people to find out how good of character they have. I'm happy for them."