Vote for the Treasure Valley track athletes of the week (April 22 to 28)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman boys and girls track athlete of the week contests.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

GIRLS TRACK

Carlotta Papa, Liberty Charter: Competed in four events at the Down the Home Stretch meet at New Plymouth, winning the 100 hurdles (15.18), 4x100 relay (52.45) and long jump (17-6), while placing second in the pole vault (9-6).

Olyvia Denison, Payette: Swept the long jump (15-11.5) and triple jump (34-9.5) at the Amy Christofferson Invite at Homedale, while also placing sixth in the high jump (4-8).

Lydia Lindsey, Fruitland: Proved to be the fastest at the Amy Christofferson Invite, winning the 100 (12.85), 200 (26.50) and 100 hurdles (15.40).

Quincy Keller, Mountain View: Raced to victory in the 100 (12.10), 200 (24.76) and 4x100 relay (48.64) at the 22-team Bandanna Invite at Mountain View.

Paisley Taylor, Meridian: Took first in both the 1,600 (5:00.92) and 3,200 (11:03.04) at the Bandanna Invite. Her 1,600 time was a personal best and ranks No. 4 in the state.

Christine Huckins, Capital: Placed first in the 100 (12.28) and 4x400 (3:59.58), and second in the 4x100 (47.91), at the Legends Invite in Walla Walla, Washington.

Tatum Erlandson, Rocky Mountain: Recorded a personal-best distance of 17-4 to win the long jump at the Bandanna Invite.

Kaylee Wuest, Ridgevue: Had the best throw of her career in the discus with a mark of 131-5, which was good enough to win the Bandanna Invite. It is also the fifth-best distance in the state this season.

Audrey Orme, Boise: Ran the third-fastest 800 time in the state this season — and a personal best — in 2:15.18 to win the event at the Bandanna Invite.

Anna Dixon, Greenleaf: Ran a season-best 2:25.72 to win the 800 at the 15-team Amy Christofferson Invite.

BOYS TRACK

David Gummersall, Vallivue: Improved upon his state-leading time in the 400, clocking a 48.49 to win the event at the Bandanna Invite at Mountain View.

Nate Stadtlander, Meridian: Took first in both the 800 (1:53.31) and 1,600 (4:14.77) at the Bandanna Invite.

Kai Twaddle-Dunham, Centennial: Moved up to No. 9 in the nation with his throw of 194-3 to win the discus at the Bandanna Invite. He also won the shot put with a toss of 58-0.5.

Jayden Walker, Weiser: Competed in four events at the Amy Christofferson Invite at Homedale, winning the 100 (11.60), 200 (23.11) and 4x100 (43.70) and also placing second in the 4x400 (3:32.31).

George Speirs, McCall-Donnelly: Placed first in the 800 (2:00.17), 1,600 (4:31.36) and medley relay (3:52.36) at the Amy Christofferson Invite.

Ezekiel Van Hofwegen, Fruitland: Swept the long jump (20-11.5) and triple jump (42-1.5) at the Amy Christofferson Invite.

Claytin Harper, Tri-Valley: Finished first in the 100 with a personal-best time of 10.95 and won the long jump (21-10.5) at the Down the Home Stretch meet at New Plymouth.

Adrian Avila, Notus: Ran to victory in the 110 hurdles (16.91) and 300 hurdles (43.21) at the Down the Home Stretch meet. Both times were a personal best.

Jordan McDonald, Boise: Cleared 6-6 in the high jump to win the event at the Bandanna Invite. The mark is a personal best and is tied for No. 3 in the state this season.

Donovan Wiles, Nampa Christian: Cleared 6-4 in the high jump to win the event at the Amy Christofferson Invite. The mark is a personal best and ranks No. 3 in the 2A classification this season.