Volunteers take on ‘Packing Day’ for River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is still lots to do before thousands of runners step off for the annual River Bank Run on May 11.

Tuesday marked “packing day” as volunteers showed up at Amway’s headquarters to pack up medals, T-shirts and other items that runners will receive on race day. The volunteers who showed up are just some of the thousands that organizers will need to pull off a successful race.

“A lot of people think the finish line is just the day of,” Nicole Veenstra, the volunteer coordinator for the River Bank Run, said. “But it’s a lot of this beforehand. We do all of the set up the night before… all of the signs, the banners you see, are all our team. Then, we are there all day on race day.”

The race through downtown Grand Rapids holds the title as the largest 25K road race in the country and is also the only 25K Wheelchair racing division in the world. It also includes a 25K Handcycle division sponsored by Mary Free Bed.

More than 12,000 runners are expected to participate in the 25K, 10K, 5K and junior races. Race officials called the 25K field “one of the most competitive” in recent years.

If you are interested in volunteering before or during the race, you can find out how by clicking here.

