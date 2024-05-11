Vols extend win streak against Vanderbilt baseball to eight games

No. 1 Tennessee (41-9, 18-7 SEC) opened a three-game series on Friday at Vanderbilt (33-17, 11-14 SEC) and extended its win streak to eight games against the Commodores.

The Vols were victorious, 8-4, at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Tennessee’s eight-game win streak versus the Commodores matched its longest streak in the series since May 9, 1993-May 19, 1994.

The Vols won 21 consecutive games against Vanderbilt from April 9, 1965-April 24, 1970.

Tennessee will look to extend its win streak against the Commodores on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network.

