Tony Vitello recaps series opening win at Vanderbilt

No. 1 Tennessee (41-9, 18-7 SEC) opened a three-game series at Vanderbilt on Friday.

The Vols defeated Vanderbilt (33-17, 11-14 SEC), 8-4, at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

The final two games between the Vols and Commodores will be contested at 3 p.m. EDT. Saturday’s contest can be watched on SEC Network, while Sunday’s series finale will be televised by ESPN2.

Tennessee extended its win streak to eight games against Vanderbilt.

Following Tennessee’s series opening win on Friday, seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello met with media. His postgame media availability can be watched below.

