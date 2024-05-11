No. 1 Tennessee wins series opener at Vanderbilt

No. 1 Tennessee (41-9, 18-7 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (33-17, 11-14 SEC), 8-4, on Friday at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Friday’s win is the eighth consecutive for Tennessee against Vanderbilt.

AJ Causey pitched 6.1 innings in relief for the Vols and recorded seven strikeouts. He totaled 96 pitches, including 66 strikes, against 25 batters.

Tennessee totaled 10 hits against the Commodores, including home runs by Christian Moore, Cannon Peebles and Kavares Tears.

Game No. 2 between Tennessee and Vanderbilt is slated for 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday. SEC Network will televise the in-state matchup.

Andrew Nelles/USA TODAY Network

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire