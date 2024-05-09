Vipers softball bounced in first round

May 8—HENDERSON — On Tuesday, the Vance County softball team suffered a 20-0 loss to the Western Harnett Eagles in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.

The loss comes as a surprise after an incredible run from Coach Sheila Gill and her players, finishing as conference runner-ups with a 12-2 record.

"It kinda sucks that we're out in the first round, but we'll be better next year," said first-year assistant coach Kiyanna Kearney.

The Eagles set the tone early, with senior Grace Andersen going yard in the first at-bat of the game. The Eagles went on to score five runs in that first inning, setting themselves up with a sizable lead to start the contest.

As a 3A/4A team, Western Harnett had been hardened by a tougher regular season schedule over the course of the year, and the disparity between the two teams was apparent. The Eagles came into the bout with strong batting numbers, and brought their "A" game for the postseason matchup.

Vance County was hamstrung by a pair of injuries to their key players: Charlotte Wortham was sidelined with a concussion she suffered in practice the day before; and Blake Vick, while on the mound for the Vipers in this big playoff moment, was dealing with a nagging injury in her throwing arm.

"It kinda threw a monkey wrench in," said Gill. "[Wortham] might not have made too much of a difference, but mentally, Charlotte is the one that's always positive. She's not afraid."

Gill believes Wortham would have been more punctual on third base and could have offered her usual vocal support to her pitcher who was having a tough time. Additionally, not having Wortham on third meant the entire infield had to rotate and play out-of-position with Tiyana Perry filling in on third to start the game before being swapped for Zari Terry.

The adjustments meant a whole new look for the Vipers' infield. And despite three incredible catches by the defense the next time out, Vance County was still down big and unable to generate any offense of their own.

It was the wrong day for both of Vance County's stars to be injured, as the Eagles raked in the runs in the early innings. A throwing error from Terry scored a run for Western Harnett, followed by a swinging bunt that scored another. After the long third inning, the Vipers were down 9-0.

When the Vipers came back up to bat, Bird Faucette was quickly sat down after an undisciplined three-pitch strikeout. Terry redeemed herself with a base hit, but her teammates stranded her out there and the Vipers remained scoreless.

With a mammoth deficit looming large over the Vance County dugout, hope for a long playoff run began to dwindle. Freshman Morgan McAuley also cleared the yard with a bomb over the center field fence in the fourth to all but plant the flag on a first-round road win for the Eagles.

Postgame, Vance County's senior ace Blake Vick reflected on her high school career in Henderson after a few teary-eyed goodbyes from many of her teammates.

"I'm gonna miss playing with the girls. I've known most of them since freshman year and even middle school," said Vick who recently committed to play at North Carolina Central University in Durham.

Vick said she plans on pitching and batting for the Eagles next year, just like she did during her time at Vance County.

"Catch me in the fall," she said.

As for the rest of the girls, they plan on regrouping next year to make another, deeper run in the state playoffs. Vick will pass the torch to Wortham, who will take over as the Vipers' starting pitcher next season.