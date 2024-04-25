Vining, Tucker to represent Bullard High at state track and field championships

Apr. 24—BULLARD — When the smoke cleared Monday at the UIL Class 4A, Region III, Track and Field Championships, two student-athletes from Bullard High School had excelled to the extent of qualifying for state.

Junior Brayden Vining finished in second place in the 800 Meter Run at the regional meet, which was hosted by Bullard High School. Vining stopped the timer on 1:54.54.

Another silver medal winner from Bullard was Carly Tucker.

Tucker landed a leap of 17'-9", which put the talented senior in second place.

The UIL Class 4A Track and Field Championship will take place on Thursday, May 2, at Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium at the University of Texas Austin.