Vikings QB Kirk Cousins carted off vs. Packers with apparent ankle injury

Kirk Cousins was replaced by rookie Jaren Hall in the fourth quarter in Green Bay

Kirk Cousins hopped to the Vikings bench at Lambeau Field without putting any weight on his right ankle whatsoever on Sunday afternoon. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was carted off the field on Sunday afternoon after he went down with what appeared to be a non-contact ankle injury.

Cousins started scrambling in the pocket early in the fourth quarter for their game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field when he suddenly pulled up and fell to the ground. Cousins was tackled by Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark, which forced a fourth down. Once Cousins popped up, he started hopping to the sidelines without putting any weight on his right ankle whatsoever.

A look at the Cousins injury, non-contact play pic.twitter.com/8uGNhWY5ox — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 29, 2023

Cousins made it to the bench, but was then carted off the field with his right shoe off. He was ruled out of the game, and was replaced by rookie Jaren Hall.

Cousins went 23-of-31 for 274 yards with two touchdowns before he went down, and had led the Vikings to a 24-10 lead.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.