Tyrod Taylor hospitalized with rib injury, leaving Giants with 3rd-string quarterback Tommy DeVito vs. Jets

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor left Sunday's game against the Jets with a rib injury and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The injury left the Giants with third-stringer Tommy DeVito at quarterback.

Taylor left the game midway through the second quarter after a tackle. He landed awkwardly on his his right side, leaving him in apparent pain. Taylor left for the Giants locker room shortly after the tackle.

DeVito replaced him on the next Giants play, a third-and-9 from the Giants' 22-yard-line. He handed off to running back Saquon Barkley, and the Giants punted after failing to convert the third down.

Taylor remained in the locker room at the start of the next Giants drive as DeVito continued to run the Giants offense. He scored his first NFL touchdown on a read-option early in the second half:

Starter Daniel Jones remained sidelined Sunday for a third consecutive week with a neck injury. The Giants announced before halftime that Taylor was out for the game after being taken to a hospital.

An undrafted rookie, DeVito signed with the Giants' practice squad in August. He's been elevated to the active roster since Jones' injury and hadn't thrown an NFL pass until Sunday. He played four seasons in college as a backup at Syracuse before transferring to Illinois and starting in 2022. He completed 69.6% of his passes for Illinois for 203.8 yards per game with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions in 13 games with Illinois.

The Giants also lost starting tight end Darren Waller to a hamstring injury Sunday.