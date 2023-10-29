Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ruled out with rib injury vs. Jaguars, replaced by Mitchell Trubisky

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 29: Pittsburgh Steelers team members look on as the training staff attends to Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers after an injury during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a rib injury and didn't return.

Pickett left the game after a tackle late in the first half and was replaced by backup Mitchell Trubisky. Pickett warmed up after halftime, but Trubisky led the Steelers offense to the field in the third quarter as Pittsburgh ruled Pickett out his rib injury.

Pickett was injured on a hit by Jaguars defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. Gotsis hit Pickett on an incomplete pass, and Pickett hit the turf hard on his right side.

Pittsburgh's offense struggled in the first half with Pickett at quarterback, and the Steelers went into halftime trailing, 9-3. Pickett completed 10 of 16 passes for 73 yards prior to his injury.

The injury was the second of significance on the day for the Steelers, who lost All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a hamstring injury in the first quarter. Fitzpatrick fell to the turf with the non-contact injury and was quickly ruled out after leaving the game.