Vikings pick up 5th year option on Christian Darrisaw

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday they’ve exercised the fifth-year option on left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

He’s now under contract through the 2025 season, and will then become a free agent. There’s a good chance the Vikings and Darrisaw will reach an agreement on a contract extension before that.

The Vikings drafted Darrisaw, out of Virginia Tech, with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s made 39 starts over three seasons, including a career-high 15 last season.

Darrisaw recorded the third-highest pass block grade (85.3) among offensive linemen who played at least 50 percent of offensive snaps last season. He was second in the NFL only to Trent Williams in 2022.

The Vikings offensive line currently features Garrett Bradbury, Brian O’Neill, Ed Ingram and Darrisaw. Left guard remains an open competition, unless the Vikings bring back Dalton Risner.