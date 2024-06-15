Video – Dani Carvajal scores on Euro debut to make it Spain 3-0 Croatia

Spain have made an absolute dream start to their UEFA Euro 2024 campaign in Germany as they have taken a 3-0 lead over Croatia in their first Group B game.

Alvaro Morata and Fabian Ruiz handed La Roja the early advantage before Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal made it 3-0 for his team on the cusp of half-time.

The 32-year-old right-back, who scored a crucial goal for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final earlier this month, slid in unmarked to get on the end of a cross from Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal before finding the back of the net with precision.

It is Carvajal’s first-ever goal for the Spanish national team, coming on his first game for La Roja in the European Championships.

Carvajal has played in each of the last two World Cups for Spain, but missed the previous two Euros through injury. And the Real Madrid veteran is off to a memorable start in the competition.