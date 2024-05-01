Video: Buy or sell Ryan Garcia vs. Sean O’Malley, Luke Rockhold vs. Michael Bisping 3 in Karate Combat, more

On this week’s episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” our panel reacts to some of the recent callouts and requests from MMA fighters.

This past week, we saw UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley double down on his desire to box Ryan Garcia. We also saw Michael Bisping say he’s all in on a return from retirement to fight Luke Rockhold in a trilogy bout under Karate Combat. These were just a couple of the callouts and requests seen in the MMA world.

Are these good or bad ideas? Should matchmakers entertain these matchups?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King, Farah Hannoun, and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia make sense of all these callouts and give their takes on buying or selling.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and also don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube or in podcast form.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie