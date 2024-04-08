Victor Hugo goes next level with callout of Daniel Marcos after UFC Fight Night 240

LAS VEGAS – Victor Hugo beat Pedro Falcao with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 240 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Hugo, who ran his winning streak to 14 over 10 years.

Result: Victor Hugo def. Pedro Falcao via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Updated records: Hugo (25-4 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Falcao (16-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Key stats: Falcao controlled nearly half the fight, but Hugo won the striking battle 84-58.

Hugo on the fight's key moment

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 06: (L-R) Pedro Falcao of Brazil punches Victor Hugo of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“I was waiting for a tough fight, three rounds, because this guy is very tough. Everybody was saying, ‘Oh, it will be an easy fight.’ I knew we would not have (an easy) fight. Everybody is very prepared in the UFC. … I don’t know why people have this mentality yet. Everybody’s a fighter. Everybody’s training hard. So to me, it’s a little bit disrespectful when the guys say that.”

Hugo on his next steps

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 06: (L-R) Victor Hugo of Brazil punches Pedro Falcao of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“I need to improve everything. I think like that all the time. I need to improve my striking, my takedown defense – he took me down once. I get impressed because nobody takes me down. I’m going to improve my mentality – everything. If you are a professional MMA fighter, you need to think like that all the time.”

Hugo on what he wants next

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Davey Grant (red gloves) fights Daniel Marcos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

“In Sao Paulo, a guy is running from me. I want to fight him. I’m going to beat him: Daniel Marcos. I’m going to beat him on his couch, on my couch, here in Las Vegas – no matter where I (fight) him, I’m going to cut off his head.

“I lost almost (45 pounds) in three weeks to fight him (at UFC Fight Night 231), and because (I was overweight by 2.5 pounds), you know, ‘I don’t want to fight you.’ OK. I want to see you one day. You’re going to see – when or where would you like that fight to happen? (We can fight) in Sao Paulo, but I can beat him anywhere on the planet.”

To hear more from Hugo, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

