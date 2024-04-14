Promises kept: UFC 300 was the single greatest night of fights in MMA history

Max Holloway had a legendary finish at UFC 300. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Isn’t it nice when things are as good as they’re supposed to be? And maybe when they’re even better?

UFC 300 was billed as the greatest night of fights in the history of combat sports. An absurd promise, obviously. Pure runaway advertising. Then the leather started flying here at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday and by the time it all stopped and I had a chance to catch my breath, I had to admit that this was, in fact, the single greatest night of professional fighting I’d ever seen.

Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise. You put together a lineup that features 13 current or former champions, you ought to end up with something good in the end. But this was better than good. This was special.

A lot of that credit has to go to Max Holloway. For weeks now he’s been bristling about people saying he was making a mistake by going up in weight for the BMF title fight with Justin Gaethje. Didn’t he remember what happened last time he fought at 155 pounds (a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 236)? Wouldn’t he be better off staying home at featherweight and making his case for a crack at new champ Ilia Topuria?

But what he wanted, Holloway insisted, was to be a legend of this sport. And how can you be a legend if you don’t take some big risks to go and do legendary stuff?

In case you thought he was just saying stuff, there was Holloway in the final 10 seconds of the final round of a fight he seemed to be clearly on his way to winning, and he was not just agreeing but practically demanding that Gaethje join him in the center of the cage for one final brawl. That’s risky, to put it mildly. It was basically the only chance Gaethje had left, and Holloway handed it to him. Just winning the fight would have been enough. Risking losing it that way seemed borderline crazy.

Then Holloway landed that clean right hand standing in the eye of the hurricane. Then Gaethje slumped to the floor. Then the crowd roar that nearly tore a hole in the roof of the building confirmed that Holloway had indeed just become a legend of the sport.

Max Holloway lands a big right hand against Justin Gaethje. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

It was one of the greatest, most dramatic finishes ever seen in an MMA fight. And there were still two more fights to come.

The UFC set out to make a centennial event that would outpace the two previous ones. While it didn’t produce any blockbuster names for the main event, it was able to rely on the depth of the roster to provide the magic in the aggregate. To be able to call on someone like Holloway as an undercard feature? That’s a luxury most fight promoters don’t have, and a gift fight fans may only just barely deserve.

A few other notes on UFC 300 ...

Alex Pereira told Jamahal Hill he’d make him remember the moment he mocked the champion with his choice of pre-fight props. As Pereira stood over the fallen Hill after the first-round knockout win in the main event he gestured down at the man repeatedly as if to say: That moment I told you was coming? This is it right here.

The moment Alex Pereira had been waiting for. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)