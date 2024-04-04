Vanderbilt spring football questions, including quarterback competition, before first scrimmage

Instead of a true spring game this year, Vanderbilt football is holding a series of three scrimmages at local high schools. The first of those scrimmages will come Saturday at Lipscomb Academy.

The scrimmages, which are not open to the public, are a way for the Commodores to see where they are with a roster that has faced significant turnover. Most notably, Vanderbilt lost all three quarterbacks who attempted a pass in 2023 as well as its top three receivers. But there has been turnover on the defense as well, where coach Clark Lea took over playcalling himself and looked to inject more talent via the transfer portal.

For a team like the Commodores that won only two games last year, it remains to be seen whether that turnover is a good or bad thing. The 2023 roster was undoubtedly not good enough, with some change needed. But Vanderbilt also lost several of its most talented players, many of whom landed at other SEC schools.

Here's what the Commodores will look for as they scrimmage for the first time:

How is the Vanderbilt quarterback competition shaping up?

Vanderbilt has three scholarship quarterbacks for spring ball. Utah transfer Nate Johnson has arm talent, athleticism and running ability but has been inconsistent. Drew Dickey is the lone holdover from the 2023 team, though he didn't attempt a pass. New Mexico State transfer Blaze Berlowitz has intriguing tools, too.

Those aren't the only quarterbacks who will be in play for the starting job. New Mexico State transfer Diego Pavia and freshmen Jeremy St-Hilaire and Whit Muschamp will be joining the team in the fall. But for now, scrimmage play will be a further opportunity to evaluate Dickey, Johnson and Berlowitz.

What can the Vanderbilt new-look defense do?

Vanderbilt lost some key pieces on defense to graduation and the portal, specifically linebackers Kane Patterson and Ethan Barr and safety Jaylen Mahoney. But on defense, there were a lot more additions than subtractions.

The Commodores are particularly excited about pass-rusher Khordae Sydnor, a transfer from Purdue. Defensive line coach Jovan Haye drew a comparison to former Vanderbilt star Dayo Odeyingbo.

"Khordae is different," Haye said Thursday. "We got him as a transfer. Veteran leader, super talented, we call him Dayo 2.0, crazy because he moves like in place like him."

Two other defensive players who have impressed the staff are Wyoming transfer corner Kolbey Taylor and TCU transfer linebacker/safety Randon Fontenette. Those two join a secondary group that already has a lot of returning experience with Martel Hight, Trudell Berry, CJ Taylor and 4-star freshman Dontae Carter.

"Kolbey Taylor, I think he's really had a nice spring," Lea said. "And I think there's some things for him that need to line up and he's got to continue to strengthen his process."

The kicking and punting battle

Vanderbilt is losing both its starting kicker, Jacob Borcila, and starting punter, Matt Hayball, as well as starting long snapper Julian Ashby.

The scrimmage will give more gamelike reps for the special teams and give the staff a greater chance to evaluate the options at those positions.

At punter and long snapper, the Commodores brought in transfers: Furman long snapper Julian Ashby and Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco.

At kicker, the battle will primarily be returning players in junior Will Faris and redshirt freshman Brock Taylor. Vanderbilt also has a walk-on kicker, Mason Rohmiller.

