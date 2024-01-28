Vanderbilt basketball loses to Tennessee as Vols fans flood Memorial Gymnasium

Whatever goodwill Jerry Stackhouse earned last season with Vanderbilt basketball's buzzer-beating win over Tennessee is long gone, and the amount of orange in Memorial Gymnasium for Saturday's matchup against the Vols proved it.

Despite the unfriendly home crowd, the Commodores (5-14, 0-6 SEC) played it close for most of the game, but a 13-3 run in the middle of the second half allowed Tennessee (15-4, 5-1) to pull away with a 75-62 win. The loss was Vanderbilt's sixth straight and 10th in its last 11.

Dalton Knecht was the difference-maker for the Vols as he put up 32 points on a night Tennessee shot 50% from the field overall.

Tyrin Lawrence led the scoring for Vanderbilt with 21 points.

Four-point play

Vanderbilt got fuor points on one play near the end of the first half. Ezra Manjon drove to the basket and attempted to put up a layup. The ensuing attempt to block the shot resulted in Tennessee getting called for both a common foul and a technical foul, the latter of which was on Vols coach Rick Barnes for arguing the foul call.

During the second half, Tasos Kamateros was called for a flagrant foul while going for a rebound against Santiago Vescovi, leading to two Tennessee free throws and the ball.

Tyrin takes over

Lawrence, the hero of last year's buzzer-beating win over Tennessee, helped to lead Vanderbilt offensively once again.

Lawrence was successful both driving to the basket and shooting beyond the arc and also rebounded well. The Commodores made him the focal point of their offense, with Ezra Manjon serving as more of a secondary scorer.

Rebounds and free throws

Tennessee out-rebounded a much smaller Vanderbilt team and got to the line more often. but the Vols didn't quite take advantage of the fouls. Both Dalton Knecht and Jonas Aidoo missed several free throws.

The Commodores' lack of post depth once again showed. Despite a relatively quiet offensive performance, Ven-Allen Lubin topped the team in plus-minus among players with at least five minutes played.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball loses to Tennessee as Vols fans take over