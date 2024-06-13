U.S. Open Round 1 live updates, leaderboard: Tiger Woods struggles as Patrick Cantlay grabs early lead

The third major championship of the year is off and running in North Carolina

The 124th U.S. Open is underway at Pinehurst No. 2 in, well, Pinehurst, North Carolina.

From the jump, the field is chasing top-ranked Scottie Scheffler — who is on a heater not seen since Tiger Woods' heyday. Scheffler will tee off in the afternoon wave (1:24 p.m. ET to be exact) along with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

So far, there haven't been many golfers under par.

Brooks Koepka, who has won this tournament twice, looked like he was making an early run for a third initially. After briefly holding a share of the lead, Koepka made three bogeys down the stretch to drop back to even par for the day.

Instead, it was Patrick Cantlay who grabbed the lead in the early wave. He made three birdies in his final five holes of the day to card his 5-under 65. That gave him a brief two-shot lead over the field entering the clubhouse. Ludvig Åberg closed the gap slightly with his 4-under 66 in what was his first ever U.S. Open round.

Woods, on the other hand, struggled. After a birdie to open his day, he made five birdies in seven holes around the turn before finishing with a 4-over 74. He'll need a big outing on Friday in order to make the cut, something he failed to do last month at the PGA Championship.

