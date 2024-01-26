How Vanderbilt basketball, Jerry Stackhouse lost all momentum after Tennessee upset revived season a year ago

A lot can change in 353 days.

That's the length of time between two games at Memorial Gymnasium against Tennessee. The first, on Feb. 8, 2023. The second, on Saturday.

It's also the length of time between the shot that turned around a season and a game that seems hopeless. Going into the 2023 game, Vanderbilt basketball was 11-12 and nowhere near the NCAA Tournament bubble. Jerry Stackhouse was on the hot seat. But the Commodores won seven of their final eight regular-season games, including beating the Vols on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Stackhouse is back on the hot seat a year later, but even a miracle victory over No. 5 Tennessee won't save the season. Vanderbilt (5-13, 0-5 SEC) would have to win 11 of its last 13 games even to get to .500, and with three Quadrant 3 losses and a Quadrant 4 loss, that might not even be good enough for the NIT.

Lawrence, of course, is still on the team, and the Commodores seem always to play the Vols close − most notably, when the 2018-19 team that went 0-18 in the SEC took Tennessee to overtime. There's still the possibility of a lasting moment − it just may not matter the way last year's did.

Here's how things got to this point:

Tyrin Lawrence, Ezra Manjon don't have the same connection

It was viewed as a big win when Lawrence, who had gone in the transfer portal earlier in the offseason, decided to come back to Vanderbilt in June and team up with point guard Ezra Manjon.

While the two have put up relatively good numbers, they haven't had the same connection as a year ago. There are multiple reasons for that. Lawrence and Manjon have both been banged up at times. The lack of a true post threat like Liam Robbins and Quentin Millora-Brown provided a year ago also has caused opponents to focus more of their defense on the backcourt.

Jerry Stackhouse has a young Vanderbilt basketball team

Vanderbilt lost several experienced players to graduation and transfers, including Robbins, Millora-Brown and Jordan Wright. The Commodores did backfill from the transfer portal to an extent, bringing in Evan Taylor, Ven-Allen Lubin and Tasos Kamateros. But Taylor hasn't panned out as expected and Kamateros is a role player who is stretched in a significant role. Lubin has been good, but he's also dealt with injuries. He's also been the team's only post threat at 6-foot-8 due to Lee Dort's suspension.

All five of Vanderbilt's freshmen average at least 10 minutes per game, and while Jason Rivera-Torres has been somewhat of a revelation, none of the others average more than three points per game. Stackhouse's system takes a long time to learn, and he has frequently commented that the youth of his team has impacted its ability to win games. Still, that is a failure of roster-building by Stackhouse as much as anything else.

Tennessee basketball won the transfer portal with Dalton Knecht

Tennessee has been a consistent contender under Rick Barnes, but the Vols are especially good this season because of a big transfer win.

Tennessee took just two transfers in the offseason and had the 52nd-ranked transfer class in the country. It wasn't exactly an offseason of high-profile moves. But Dalton Knecht from Northern Colorado has become one of the top players in the country since his move to Knoxville.

Knecht is the type of under-the-radar transfer that a team like Vanderbilt needs in order to be competitive. Instead, the Commodores' portal class was mostly a miss, while Tennessee's was a big hit.

