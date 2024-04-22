Vanderbilt basketball lands Devin McGlockton, Boston College transfer forward

Boston College transfer Devin McGlockton has committed to Vanderbilt basketball, he announced on social media Monday.

McGlockton, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in 2023-24. He shot 57.5% from the field and 36.7% from three. He scored two points and eight rebounds in Boston College's win over Vanderbilt in November.

Out of high school, McGlockton did not have a ranking from 247Sports and the Eagles were his only high-major offer. He redshirted his first season in 2021-22 before becoming a contributor in 2022-23. He has two years of eligibility.

He is the sixth transfer commitment for the Commodores under new coach Mark Byington. He joins fellow transfers Grant Huffman (Davidson), Tyler Nickel and MJ Collins (Virginia Tech), Jason Edwards (North Texas) and Jaylen Carey (James Madison) as well as 2023-24 holdovers Ven-Allen Lubin and JQ Roberts, and incoming freshmen Karris Bilal and Tyler Tanner.

Vanderbilt has three open scholarships.

