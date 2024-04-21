Vanderbilt basketball lands transfer commitment from North Texas guard Jason Edwards | Reports

Jason Edwards, a North Texas transfer who was first team All-AAC last season, has committed to Vanderbilt basketball, according to reports from ESPN and 247Sports.

Edwards averaged 19.1 points per game and had five games above 30 points. Though a high-volume shooter, Edwards shot 42.6% from the field and 35% on 3-pointers, plus 80.7% from the free throw line. He also averaged 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game and projects to play the shooting guard position.

Edwards, who started his career at Dodge City Community College, is a rising junior with two years of eligibility remaining. He is the fifth transfer commitment for the Commodores under new coach Mark Byington, joining Grant Huffman (Davidson), Tyler Nickel and MJ Collins (Virginia Tech) and Jaylen Carey (James Madison). The team will have just two holdovers from the 2023-24 team under Jerry Stackhouse: forwards Ven-Allen Lubin and JQ Roberts. Vanderbilt still has four remaining scholarships.

