Vance Honeycutt is closing in on Diamond Heels’ all-time home run record

If you watch UNC baseball closely, you know the name Vance Honeycutt.

Even if you follow North Carolina baseball from afar, you’ve heard Honeycutt’s name.

Honeycutt, the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year, is that rare blend of power and speed so many coaches crave in their lineups. He currently leads the Diamond Heels with 18 home runs, a number tied for eighth nationally, plus his team-high 26 stoles bases rank eighth nationally.

In UNC’s dominating 19-2 win over William and Mary on Wednesday, May 1, Honeycutt bashed his 18th homer with a third-inning solo shot.

What Honeycutt might not have realized, though, is his Wednesday round-tripper puts him two away from Devy Bell’s program-record 57.

The Diamond Heels have eight more regular season games for Honeycutt to tie – and break – the record, starting with a home rematch with Campbell on Tuesday, May 7. North Carolina then hosts Louisville over Mother’s Day weekend (May 10-12), which also happens to be UNC’s annual graduation weekend.

The Diamond Heels end their regular season on the road at archrival Duke, then have a spot in the ACC Tournament. Even if North Carolina loses out, it’ll likely be playing in an NCAA Regional.

Point being, Honeycutt has a million chances to break the UNC program record.

When will he actually break it?

