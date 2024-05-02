Diamond Heels tie UVA atop the ACC in wins

Can you believe there are only three more weeks in the college baseball regular season?

Some teams already know they’ll be playing in their conference tournaments, such as our North Carolina Tar Heels, while others (Miami (FL)) are fighting for postseason spots.

UNC (35-11, 17-7) is playing significantly better baseball already in 2024, just one victories off its 2023 win total, in large part due to its team batting average (.307) that ranks 30th in Division-I. Starting infielder Gavin Gallagher is leading the charge with a .371 average,

With the Diamond Heels’ 19-2 victory over William and Mary on Wednesday, their 35 wins tie them atop the ACC with UVA.

William and Mary (26-19, 9-9 Coastal Athletic Association) is no slouch, as it’s one of eight teams in the CAA with 20 wins, but W&M has lost seven of its last eight.

North Carolina will take a rare weekend off after today’s game, then host another CAA school in Campbell on Tuesday, May 7. The last time UNC matched up with the Camels (March 5 in Buies Creek,), UNC scored four runs in the ninth inning for a 7-3 victory.

Just how many win can the Diamond Heels rack up this season?

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire