Saturday’s domination of Wolfpack clinches UNC baseball spot in ACC Tournament

After two, tough-luck losses to NC State on Thursday and Friday, the UNC baseball team was staring its first series sweep of the year in the face.

The Wolfpack always play the Diamond Heels close, but the pair of 1-run losses were concerning, particularly because NC State has struggled for its standards and North Carolina blew a late lead Friday.

UNC left no doubt on Saturday, winning 14-3 behind yet another career day from star center fielder Vance Honeycutt, who also became the ONLY player in ACC history to reach 50 career home runs and 70 stolen bases.

North Carolina did more than just win on Saturday, as it also clinched a spot in the ACC Baseball Championship.

ACC baseball is a little different from basketball, in which all 15 teams make it. For the ACC Baseball Championship, only 12 teams are lucky enough to advance into postseason play.

The Diamond Heels are in a good spot as of Sunday, April 21, leading archrival Duke by 2.5 games for first place in the ACC Coastal Division.

UNC hosts Gardner-Webb on Tuesday, then welcomes ranked Virginia Tech for a crucial series next weekend. North Carolina will then welcome UNC-Charlotte, William&Mary and Campbell for midweek games, host Louisville for a 3-game set, then end its regular-season at UNC-Wilmington and Duke.

The Diamond Heels will look for their second ACC Championship, which begins on Tuesday, May 21 in Charlotte, since 2022.

