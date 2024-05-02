Diamond Heels rack up 19 runs in last game before 6-day break

The North Carolina Tar Heels sport one of college baseball’s best offenses, with their bats carrying them through a historic season.

UNC is mashing .307 as a team, which ranks 30th in the nation. Infielder Gavin Gallagher leads the charge with a .374 average, Vance Honeycutt’s 18 home runs make him one of four Diamond Heels in double-digits, while Casey Cook’s 60 RBIs lead nine players in double-digits.

North Carolina had a midweek game against William and Mary on Wednesday, May 1.

If you haven’t guessed it by the way this story started, UNC’s offense carried them against the Tribe.

Jackson Van De Brake was one of three Diamond Heels to hit a home run on Wednesday, a fourth-inning grand slam that drove in North Carolina’s final four runs, as part of a 19-2 domination in seven innings before a 6-day break for exams.

UNC (35-11, 17-7) tied UVA atop the ACC with its 35th win, which is one off its 2023 total.

The Diamond Heels started their offensive barrage with a 9-run first inning, which started with a 3-run round-tripper from Georgia transfer Parks Harber. Coincidentally, Harber drove in Casey Cook for North Carolina’s ninth and final run of the opening frame.

Gallagher brought Alex Madera across home plate with his second-inning single, making it 10-0, then UNC extended its advantage to 15 in the third inning with a Honeycutt home run, Cook scoring on a wild pitch, Luke Stevenson walking and Colby Wilkerson doubling to left field.

The Diamond Heels’ pitching staff deserves a lot of credit for the victory, too, as starter Ben Peterson struck out five batters – and allowed just three hits – in five innings. William and Mary’s only two runs came in garbage time, on a seventh-inning single from center fielder Ben Parker.

North Carolina does not play again until Tuesday, May 7 against Campbell, which kicks off its final homestand of the season. UNC scored four ninth-inning runs to down the Camels (27-16, 8-10 CAA), 7-3, back on March 5 in Buies Creek.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire