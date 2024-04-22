Valley Center High School varsity baseball season suspended due to animal cruelty investigation

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center High School varsity baseball season has been suspended due to an animal cruelty investigation, according to the school district.

The district sent out the following message to all Valley Center High School families on Monday afternoon:

Valley Center High School families: The Valley Center High School varsity baseball season has been suspended due to an active law enforcement investigation. High school administrators were alerted to an incident of possible animal cruelty involving the entire Hornet varsity baseball team and the entire coaching staff on USD 262 property. Immediately upon learning of the incident, high school and district leadership notified the appropriate authorities and suspended the season. A decision regarding the remainder of the baseball season will be made pending the outcome of the investigation.” USD 262

Details of the possible animal cruelty have not been released.

KSN has reached out to USD 262. They will not provide any more information at this time.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide new facts as they become available.

