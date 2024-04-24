UW cancels spring game in Cheyenne due to weather

Apr. 23—The University of Wyoming football team canceled its annual spring game slated for this Saturday at Okie Blanchard Stadium at Cheyenne East High.

The game was canceled due to poor weather in the forecast. The Cowboys will instead make Thursday's practice an open scrimmage free to the public at 3 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium. Fans are asked to sit on the east side of the stadium.

The Cowboy Joe Club's spring game after party at Westby Edge Brewing set for Saturday in Cheyenne has also been postponed to a later date due to the cancellation of the spring game.

