UVA blue and white spring football game held at Scott Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The University of Virginia football team was back on the field for their annual Blue-White spring football game. There were plenty of bright spots during the game especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Graduate quarterback Tony Muskett threw for two touchdowns and 200 yards. According to Muskett, the cavaliers have continued to raise the level of play during the spring season.

“It doesn’t matter who is across the ball it doesn’t matter if it’s Georgia or the first game versus Richmond. You have to do your job to the best of your ability. So I think that’s an area where we had major growth this spring. Where you’re not necessarily competing against the guy across the ball you’re competing against yourself.”

The white team defeated the blue team 17-10. Next the Cavaliers will face Richmond at Scott Stadium for their season opener on August 31.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.