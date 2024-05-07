UTSA Transfer Jordan Ivy-Curry lists Auburn in his final three

Former UTSA guard Jordan Ivy-Curry has listed Auburn as one of the three final programs he’ll be looking to transfer to next college basketball season. The Tigers join ACC program Wake Forest and recent Big 12 addition UCF as the three finalists on Ivy-Curry’s list. He is set to visit all three schools this week, with his trip to the Plains being the final stop on Thursday.

The senior guard is coming off a superb season for the Roadrunners averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3 assists per game. The offensive output was by far the best of his four-year college career, which started at UTSA before the La Marque, TX native took a one-year pit stop to play for Pacific.

Ivy-Curry was set to join the Virginia Tech Hokies shortly after he entered the transfer portal but decided to re-open his recruitment, giving Auburn a chance to snag another mid-major guard after missing out on Duke Miles to Oklahoma late last month.

If Bruce Pearl and the Tiger staff can land the electrifying guard, he would provide a nice complimentary piece to the newly acquired JP Pegues and incumbent Denver Jones and Chad Baker-Mazara. We’ll see if he decides his future after his visits conclude later this week.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire