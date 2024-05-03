High Point transfer and Auburn target Duke Miles commits to Oklahoma

Following a tight race over the past few days, Auburn basketball and head coach Bruce Pearl has been close to landing another star out of the transfer portal. Unfortunately for the Tigers, that is no longer the case.

Former High Point guard Duke Miles announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Friday, after recently announcing Auburn and the Sooners as his top two programs for the future.

Following Miles’ recent visit to the Plains, there were many speculations that the Montgomery native might land with Pearl’s squad immediately, saying it “felt like home.” The only thing delaying his decision, however, was consultation with his mom about the visit.

Th junior had a phenomenal 2023-24 campaign in the Big South. He averaged 17.5 points per game to go along with a 3.6 assists average. He also shot 52.8% from the field in the process.

Miles joins an Oklahoma squad that is coming off of a 20-12 season in which they lost to TCU in the second round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship. Coach Porter Moser’s squad did not make any further postseason games.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire