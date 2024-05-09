UTEP softball comes from behind to beat Jax State in CUSA Softball Tournament

UTEP softball comes from behind to beat Jax State in CUSA Softball Tournament

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — UTEP scored seven unanswered runs in the last two innings of its game against Jax State to grab a 7-6 elimination game victory in the CUSA Softball Tournament at the NM State Softball Complex on Tuesday.

THE COMEBACK IS COMPLETE.



After being down 6 after five innings, UTEP scored four runs in the 6th and three in the 7th to secure the 7-6 win over Jax State.



The Miners keep their season alive.



Highlights on @KTSMtv tonight at 10 pm. pic.twitter.com/4G63ZHGIYt — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 9, 2024

Jax State went up 6-0 in the fourth inning with a bases clearing double by Emma Jones.

UTEP headed into the top of the 6th inning down six runs. The Miners tacked on four runs in the frame. Three of the runs came off a three-run homer by Anna Sample.

UTEP went into the top of the 7th down 6-4. The Miners made it a one run (6-5) game with an RBI single by Halle Hogan. Later in the inning, Marijn Crouwel drove in another run with a single to center field to tie the game up at six.

Ashlynn Allen gave UTEP a 7-6 lead after a single to left field scored Hogan all the way from second base.

UTEP’s closer Zaylie Calderon earned the win after striking out three in two scoreless innings of relief, while Jordan Eslinger (0-2) suffered the loss after being credited with the Miners’ final three runs.

The Miners will face the loser between No. 1 Liberty and No. 4 NM State at 5 p.m. MT on Thursday.

7⃣ unanswered runs for the comeback win 😤



UTEP 7, JSU 6 | #PicksUp pic.twitter.com/Cz3pXvNq3F — UTEP Softball (@UTEPSoftball) May 9, 2024

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.