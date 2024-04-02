Utah vs. Indiana State: Predictions and odds for NIT Tournament Final Four

Despite failing to reach the NCAA Tournament, the Utah Utes were one of the more impressive Pac-12 teams during the regular season, going 22-14 overall despite just an 9-11 conference record. Although the Utes have yet to face a higher seed during the NIT, Utah has taken care of business at every turn of the tournament, including their 20-point win over VCU in the quarterfinals.

This Tuesday though, the Utes will face a true No. 1 seed in Indiana State. The Sycamores may have lost in the MVC Tournament Final, but they were still considered one of the best teams to not be chosen for the NCAA Tournament. The NIT has been somewhat of a redemption tour for the team, and they've taken full advantage, managing to score their way into the semifinals. Indiana State was one of the best offensive teams in the country during the regular season, ranking 16th in offensive efficiency via KenPom.

Here's how to watch this NIT Final Four game.

March Madness: The history of No. 11 seeds in the Final Four including 2024 NC State

Predictions for Utah vs. Indiana State

Bleacher Report: Indiana State wins

Joe Tansey writes, "Indiana State's well-rounded starting five and Utah's poor form away from home could be the perfect concoction for the Sycamores to move one win away from the NIT final."

Action Network: Utah (+3.5)

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) slaps hands with fans after the win against the Stanford Cardinal at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Matt Gannon writes, "As much as it makes sense for Indiana State to finish the storybook season on a great note, I can't back the Sycamores as favorites. This is going to be a close game and could surely come down to the final shot."

Sports Gambler: Under 164

Duante Johnson writes that the 164-point line has not been crossed in 16 of Utah's last 20 games and 13 of Indiana State's last 20 games. With that in mind, it's hard to imagine a scenario where both teams combine to overcome that figure.

NIT Final Four, Utah vs. Indiana State odds, lines:

The Sycamores are favorites to defeat the Utes in Monday's March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Monday afternoon.

Spread: Indiana State (-3.5)

Moneylines: Indiana State (-165); Utah (+140)

Over/under: 163.5

How to watch NIT Final Four, Utah vs. Indiana State

Date: Tuesday, April 2

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo TV

Stream the game: Watch the NIT Final Four with Fubo

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Utah vs. Indiana State: Predictions, picks, odds