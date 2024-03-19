NIT bracket for 2024 tournament: Schedule, TV times for March Madness event
The 32 teams for the National Invitation Tournament have been selected with Seton Hall, Villanova, Indiana State and Wake Forest installed as No. 1 seeds. There are several notable schools not in the field with Oklahoma, St. John's, Pittsburgh and Mississippi among those that declined invitations.
The first round tips off on March 19 and 20. The first three rounds will be held on the college campus of the higher seeds. There will be a new venue for both the semifinals and the championship rounds.
This season, the tournament's semifinals and finals will be held at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler campus in Indianapolis. Last season it was held at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas after being moved from its longtime site at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Here's the complete schedule for this year's NIT bracket:
NIT Schedule
Top left bracket
First round
Tuesday, March 19
North Texas (18-14) at LSU (17-15), 7 p.m., SEC
Boston College (19-15) at Providence (21-13), 7 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday, March 20
Saint Joseph's (21-13) at Seton Hall (20-12), 7 p.m., ESPN2
UNLV (19-12) at Princeton (24-4), 8 p.m., ESPN+
Second round
March 23-24
Seton Hall-Saint Joseph's winner vs. LSU-North Texas winner, TBA
Providence-Boston College winner vs. Princeton-UNLV winner, TBA
Quarterfinals
March 26-27
Seton Hall-Saint Joseph's-LSU-North Texas winner vs. Providence-Boston College-Princeton-UNLV winner, TBA
Bottom left bracket
First round
Tuesday, March 19
Xavier (16-17) at Georgia (17-16), 7 p.m., ESPN
Cornell (22-7) at Ohio State (20-13), 7 p.m., ESPN2
Richmond (23-9) at Virginia Tech (18-14), 9 p.m., ESPN2
Wednesday, March 20
Appalachian State (27-6) at Wake Forest (20-13), 8 p.m., ESPN
Second round
March 23-24
Wake Forest-Appalachian State winner vs. Georgia-Xavier winner, TBA
Virginia Tech-Richmond winner vs. Ohio State-Cornell winner, TBA
Quarterfinals
March 26-27
Wake Forest-Appalachian State-Georgia-Xavier winner vs Virginia Tech-Richmond-Ohio State-Cornell winner, TBA
Top right bracket
First round
Tuesday, March 19
Minnesota (18-14) at Butler (18-14), 9 p.m., ESPNU
Wednesday, March 20
SMU (20-12) at Indiana State (28-6), 7 p.m., ESPN+
Loyola Chicago (23-9) at Bradley (22-11), 7 p.m., ESPN+
San Francisco (23-10) at Cincinnati (20-14), 9 p.m., ESPN+
Second round
March 23-24
SMU-Indiana State winner vs. Minnesota-Butler winner, TBA
Loyola Chicago-Bradley winner vs. San Francisco-Cincinnati winner, TBA
Quarterfinals
March 26-27
SMU-Indiana State-Minnesota-Butler winner vs. Loyola Chicago-Bradley-San Francisco-Cincinnati winner, TBA
Bottom right bracket
First round
Tuesday, March 19
South Florida (24-7) at Central Florida (17-15), 9 p.m., ESPN+
Kansas State (19-14) at Iowa (18-14), 9 p.m., ESPN
UC Irvine (24-9) at Utah (19-14), 11 p.m., ESPN2
Wednesday, March 20
Virginia Commonwealth (22-13) at Villanova (18-15), 9 p.m., ESPN2
Second round
March 23-24
South Florida-Central Florida winner vs. Virginia Commonwealth-Villanova winner, TBA
Kansas State-Iowa winner vs. UC Irvine-Utah winner, TBA
Quarterfinals
March 26-27
South Florida-Central Florida-Virginia Commonwealth-Villanova winner vs. Kansas State-Iowa-UC Irvine-Utah winner, TBA
Final Four
National semifinals
At Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Tuesday, April 2
Top right bracket winner vs. Bottom right bracket winner, TBA
Top left bracket winner vs. Bottom left bracket winner, TBA
Championship game
At Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Thursday, April 4
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m., ESPN
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 NIT bracket: Schedule, times for the March Madness tournament