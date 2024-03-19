NIT bracket for 2024 tournament: Schedule, TV times for March Madness event

The 32 teams for the National Invitation Tournament have been selected with Seton Hall, Villanova, Indiana State and Wake Forest installed as No. 1 seeds. There are several notable schools not in the field with Oklahoma, St. John's, Pittsburgh and Mississippi among those that declined invitations.

The first round tips off on March 19 and 20. The first three rounds will be held on the college campus of the higher seeds. There will be a new venue for both the semifinals and the championship rounds.

This season, the tournament's semifinals and finals will be held at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler campus in Indianapolis. Last season it was held at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas after being moved from its longtime site at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Here's the complete schedule for this year's NIT bracket:

NIT Schedule

Top left bracket

First round

Tuesday, March 19

North Texas (18-14) at LSU (17-15), 7 p.m., SEC

Boston College (19-15) at Providence (21-13), 7 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, March 20

Saint Joseph's (21-13) at Seton Hall (20-12), 7 p.m., ESPN2

UNLV (19-12) at Princeton (24-4), 8 p.m., ESPN+

Second round

March 23-24

Seton Hall-Saint Joseph's winner vs. LSU-North Texas winner, TBA

Providence-Boston College winner vs. Princeton-UNLV winner, TBA

Quarterfinals

March 26-27

Seton Hall-Saint Joseph's-LSU-North Texas winner vs. Providence-Boston College-Princeton-UNLV winner, TBA

Bottom left bracket

First round

Tuesday, March 19

Xavier (16-17) at Georgia (17-16), 7 p.m., ESPN

Cornell (22-7) at Ohio State (20-13), 7 p.m., ESPN2

Richmond (23-9) at Virginia Tech (18-14), 9 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday, March 20

Appalachian State (27-6) at Wake Forest (20-13), 8 p.m., ESPN

Second round

March 23-24

Wake Forest-Appalachian State winner vs. Georgia-Xavier winner, TBA

Virginia Tech-Richmond winner vs. Ohio State-Cornell winner, TBA

Quarterfinals

March 26-27

Wake Forest-Appalachian State-Georgia-Xavier winner vs Virginia Tech-Richmond-Ohio State-Cornell winner, TBA

Top right bracket

First round

Tuesday, March 19

Minnesota (18-14) at Butler (18-14), 9 p.m., ESPNU

Wednesday, March 20

SMU (20-12) at Indiana State (28-6), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Loyola Chicago (23-9) at Bradley (22-11), 7 p.m., ESPN+

San Francisco (23-10) at Cincinnati (20-14), 9 p.m., ESPN+

Second round

March 23-24

SMU-Indiana State winner vs. Minnesota-Butler winner, TBA

Loyola Chicago-Bradley winner vs. San Francisco-Cincinnati winner, TBA

Quarterfinals

March 26-27

SMU-Indiana State-Minnesota-Butler winner vs. Loyola Chicago-Bradley-San Francisco-Cincinnati winner, TBA

Bottom right bracket

First round

Tuesday, March 19

South Florida (24-7) at Central Florida (17-15), 9 p.m., ESPN+

Kansas State (19-14) at Iowa (18-14), 9 p.m., ESPN

UC Irvine (24-9) at Utah (19-14), 11 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday, March 20

Virginia Commonwealth (22-13) at Villanova (18-15), 9 p.m., ESPN2

Second round

March 23-24

South Florida-Central Florida winner vs. Virginia Commonwealth-Villanova winner, TBA

Kansas State-Iowa winner vs. UC Irvine-Utah winner, TBA

Quarterfinals

March 26-27

South Florida-Central Florida-Virginia Commonwealth-Villanova winner vs. Kansas State-Iowa-UC Irvine-Utah winner, TBA

Final Four

National semifinals

At Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Tuesday, April 2

Top right bracket winner vs. Bottom right bracket winner, TBA

Top left bracket winner vs. Bottom left bracket winner, TBA

Championship game

At Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Thursday, April 4

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m., ESPN

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 NIT bracket: Schedule, times for the March Madness tournament