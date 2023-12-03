USC to the Holiday Bowl against Louisville

The USC Trojans will play in the 2023 Holiday Bowl in San Diego. The Trojans will face the Louisville Cardinals, who lost to Florida State in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night and won 10 games this season. Louisville coach Jeff Brohm did a brilliant job in Year 1, winning big despite having Jack Plummer at quarterback.

The game will be played on Wednesday, December 27, just after 5 p.m. local time in Southern California. The game will be televised by Fox Sports.

The announcement of USC’s opponent was supposed to happen earlier on Sunday afternoon, but it was delayed due to an ACC bowl scramble. The ACC was counting on Florida State making the College Football Playoff. When FSU was controversially snubbed, Louisville — which expected to make the Orange Bowl — had to look for another bowl slot, and the ACC’s whole bowl structure was basically blown up. A reset occurred in which ACC tie-in bowls had to reorganize.

USC’s bowl game will be important for two main reasons: Getting quarterbacks Miller Moss and Malachi Nelson some work, and giving new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn a live look at his defensive personnel.

Louisville & USC will play in Holiday Bowl, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ Kickoff: Dec. 27 (Wednesday), 8 pm (FOX) All my live updates ⬇️https://t.co/KTcUKyGqjV — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 3, 2023

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire