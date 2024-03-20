Which USC football sophomore will seize the top wide receiver spot in 2024?

USC’s wide receivers are likely to be better in 2024 than they were in 2023. You just had to look at the Holiday Bowl win over Louisville to find convincing support for that claim. Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon made very strong and positive impressions in that game, working really well with Miller Moss within the structure of Lincoln Riley’s offense to give USC a lot of optimism for 2024.

Let’s not forget about Zachariah Branch, a player with electric ability and elite speed who, with a little more route-running expertise, could become a game-changing receiver for USC this year. The Trojans have some amazing options as pass-catchers in 2024, and we haven’t even mentioned big-boy Duce Robinson, who is playing baseball right now for the Trojans but who will be looked to for pass-catching help on the gridiron when the season gets rolling. Miller Moss has a boatload of high-end options when he throws the ball, an exciting prospect for USC fans when that huge LSU season opener arrives on Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas.

We talked about USC’s young and promising receivers in our recent Monday show with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football. Subscribe to, like, and share the USC channel at The Voice of College Football.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire