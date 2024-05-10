USA Boxer visits Stetson Elementary School

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, May 9, Olympic qualifier Morelle McCane visited Stetson Elementary School for the Reading Olympics Assembly.

McCane spent the afternoon handing out medals to the kids to congratulate them on the reading they’ve completed this school year.

One of six boxers to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, McCane is currently training at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. She will make her Olympic debut this summer in the Olympic games.

