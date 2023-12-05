Upon further review, Rams' Puka Nacua has a shoulder sprain; Tyler Higbee hurt neck

Rams receiver Puka Nacua walks off the field holding his side after suffering an injury against the Browns. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua suffered a shoulder sprain during the team's victory over the Cleveland Browns but is expected to play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

“We might be smart with him early on in the week, but don’t expect that to affect his ability to be ready to go,” McVay said during a video conference with reporters.

Nacua scored on a 70-yard touchdown pass play in the first quarter but left in the second quarter after suffering the injury on a 20-yard sideline reception. He returned after halftime and finished with four catches for 105 yards. He also rushed for 34 yards in two carries in the 36-19 victory.

McVay said Nacua was able to “kind of gut through” the injury.

Running back Kyren Williams said Monday that he was not surprised Nacua returned.

“I was telling everybody he came back, like, he was God,” Williams said, adding. “It was no surprise to me when he came back out of the locker room and then said he got a shot. I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s about to go do what he does best.'”

“I saw him putting his pads on at halftime, I was like, 'OK, it’s about to go down.'”

Nacua has 77 receptions for a franchise rookie record 1,029 yards and four touchdowns.

Tight end Tyler Higbee suffered a neck injury against the Browns and will be day to day, McVay said.

The Rams (6-6) play the Ravens (9-3) at Baltimore.

