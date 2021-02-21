Updating list of cap casualties around NFL during 2021 offseason
Last November, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he wanted “some flexibility” to explore the market come March, when teams across the NFL would need to cut veterans with big salaries to get in a better position financially before the start of the new league year.
The idea? To have some spending power in case the team finds a handful of cap casualties they’d like to sign for cheap in what should be a flooded market of veterans potentially looking for discounted one-year deals. The salary cap is shrinking during this unique offseason, leaving open the possibility of smart teams adding good players at rental prices in March.
Here’s an updating list of cap casualties made around the league, providing a closer look at the specific board of available veteran players that the Packers could dip into over the next month or so:
Atlanta Falcons
S Ricardo Allen
DL Allen Bailey
Baltimore Ravens
RB Mark Ingram
Buffalo Bills
CB E.J. Gaines
Carolina Panthers
DL Kawann Short
S Tre Boston
P Michael Palardy
DE Stephen Weatherly
Denver Broncos
CB A.J. Bouye
DL Kyle Peko
Green Bay Packers
LB Christian Kirksey
OT Rick Wagner
Houston Texans
DL J.J. Watt
New Orleans Saints
G Nick Easton
Philadelphia Eagles
WR Desean Jackson
Seattle Seahawks
OL Chance Warmack
TE Luke Willson
List will update as more players around the NFL are released.
