Updated Buffalo Bills roster following 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 offseason is well underway and the Buffalo Bills have had a lot of roster movement.

It started off with plenty of departures. Salary cap cuts including the likes of defensive backs Jordan Poyer and Tre’Davious White. Then when free agency began other names that were free to sign with other teams did so like receiver Gabe Davis.

Others went in the other direction and joined Buffalo as well… most recently the Bills’ 2024 NFL draft class was led by wide Keon Coleman.

With all those transactions, here’s how the Bills’ updated roster looks position-by-position:

