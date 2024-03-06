Bills release fan favorite, All-Pro, Tre’Davious White

A fan favorite and cornerstone of the Buffalo Bills franchise under the Sean McDermott-Brandon Beane era has been released.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, cornerback Tre’Davious White has been released by the team:

More departures on Buffalo's defense: Bills are releasing two-time Pro-Bowl CB Tre'Davious White, per source.



Buffalo will designate him as a post-June 1 cut, which will save them $10.2 million in salary cap space, with $6.2M in dead money. His contract will remain on Buffalo'sâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/akMrfC36px — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2024

When the head coach and general manager were hired in Buffalo in 2017, White was the first player the front office decided to lean on via the NFL draft. He was the Bills’ first-round, and first-ever pick by them.

White’s departure will clear approximately $4 million in salary cap space.

Cutting White comes alongside a slew of other players released by the Bills, including safety Jordan Poyer, center Mitch Morse, defensive back Siran Neal, among others. Coming into the day, the Bills were approximately $40M over the 2024 salary cap.

While the cap does involve reasoning why the Bills cut White, so did injury. The 29-year-old returned from a serious knee injury in 2023 only to go down against with a season-ending Achilles injury.

Reaction to White’s release can be found below:

