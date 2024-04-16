Unpacking Future Packers: No. 21, Arkansas OL Beaux Limmer

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers and Brian Gutekunst love versatile offensive linemen. Elgton Jenkins started games at left tackle, right tackle, center and left guard during his time at Mississippi State. Jon Runyan Jr started games at both tackle spots before kicking inside to guard when he landed in Green Bay. Royce Newman started games at left guard and right tackle. At Wake Forest, Zach Tom started games at left tackle and center.

That’s just a small glimpse of the versatile offensive linemen that Gutekunst has drafted during his time as Green Bay’s general manager.

A lineman that offers versatility along the interior of the offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft is Beaux Limmer. The Arkansas offensive linemen checks in at No. 21 in the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

A three-star recruit out of Texas, Limmer finished his career at Arkansas with starts at all three interior spots along the offensive line. He started 28 games at right guard, 12 games at center and one game at left guard. This past season he started 11 games at center and one game at left guard.

Arkansas Beaux Limmer has proven G/C flex and he's one of best combo/second-level blockers in this year's OL class (see 🎥 below). Limmer logged over 2,000 snaps at guard his first three years before replacing 2023 third-rounder Ricky Stromberg at center this year. 🧵2/5… pic.twitter.com/qqKXNiiZAC — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 14, 2024

“Beaux Limmer was part of a core group of players under Sam Pittman who helped revive the Arkansas program over the past four years, but I think he leaves Fayetteville in a complex position,” Jackson Fuller, the Arkansas football beat writer for the Times Record, said. “The Razorbacks struggled during his final season and the offensive line was an issue. He proved enough over the past four years and is a very talented player, but fans expected more from him and the team in 2023.”

Limmer is as strong as a bull and creates a surge at the point of contact. He plays with a bully attitude and wants to get defenders on the ground. He’s a plus athlete with the easy movement skills to get out in space and hit his landmarks.

“He’s a good athlete,” Fuller said. “I think he excels when he can get out in space. He was a foundational piece to the Hogs’ success running the football in 2021 and 2022. He’s a really good run blocker, especially in space. He also can make mid-play adjustments that are necessary to spring open holes.”

Limmer has quick feet and plays with good knee bend. He stays alert and has active eyes to not get fooled by any twists or stunts. Limmer has excellent grip strength.

“He can be a little shaky against stronger guys on the interior, but he still holds up in pass rush,” Fuller said. “I think that’s why his ceiling is higher at center.”

Limmer showcased his athleticism and strength at the NFL Scouting Combine when he put up 39 reps on the bench press, a 1.75 10-yard split, 4.57 short shuttle and a 7.47 3-cone.

Beaux Limmer with a Combine-best 39 reps. Respect the 𝑺𝑻𝑹𝑨𝑰𝑵! 😤 🧵5/5#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/WgKHqdKKLt — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 14, 2024

Fit with the Packers

Dependable. That’s the word one could use to describe Limmer. The former three-star recruit was durable and never missed a game due to injury during his time at Arkansas.

With his versatility, he could step in and challenge Sean Rhyan for the starting right guard spot and provide depth at center.

“I would draft Limmer because you’re getting a smart, versatile lineman who could easily turn into a starter at multiple positions,” Fuller said. “I think he also presents good value. His play in 2021-22 was terrific, and he could be a steal if that kind of production returns at the next level.”

As it stands right now the Packers don’t have much depth on the interior behind Jenkins, Myers and Rhyan. It’s Newman and that’s about it in regards of depth. By adding Limmer, the Packers would be bolstering the depth at both guard spots and center.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire