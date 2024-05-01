UNC quarterback commit drawing interest from a top SEC program

North Carolina has a quarterback battle this Summer with Max Johnson, Conner Harrell and now Jacolby Criswell battling it out for the starting job in the 2024 season. After Drake Maye left for the NFL, UNC will welcome in a new era of quarterback play.

But after this year, the program welcomes in a rising quarterback recruit with commit Bryce Baker.

The 2025 quarterback was just named to the Elite 11 camp, showcasing the best quarterback recruits in the country. While Baker’s stock is on the rise, another program is taking notice as well and it’s one of the top programs in the country.

Per Anna Adams of 247Sports, Alabama has been in contact with Bakers as of recently:

#UNC QB commitment Bryce Baker is recruiting two players in particular to join him in Chapel Hill. Meanwhile, #Alabama visited his school last week and has increased its interest in the newest Elite 11 Finalist: https://t.co/MsHgftS1jk pic.twitter.com/dvZodq5Ype — Anna Adams (@AnnaH247) April 29, 2024

The Crimson Tide haven’t offered the North Carolina native, and he is still committed to the Tar Heels but new head coach Kalen DeBoer does have his eye on Baker. That could be good or bad news.

The good news is that Baker is 100% committed to UNC and that interest from a program like Alabama means he’s a prospect that is continuing to see his stock rise. The bad news? A top program is involved.

Baker is ranked as the No. 18 quarterback and No. 6 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports composite rankings.

