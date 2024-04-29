UNC QB commit Bryce Baker earns Elite 11 finals invite

Another day, another future Tar Heel making moves with 4-star quarterback Bryce Baker earning an invite to Elite 11 finals.

Baker is a part of the 2025 class representing East Forsyth High School, who committed to the UNC football program last June. The Elite 11 has welcomed the best High School quarterbacks around the nation since 1999, allowing young players to showcase their talents among their peers.

Many current NFL QBs have gone through the program including key players like Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Jalen Hurts, and former Tar Heel Sam Howell.

Baker had a phenomenal junior campaign at East Forsyth, leading the high school to a 10-2 record. Baker finished the season with 3,082 passing yards with a completion rate of (66.6%), 39 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Much like recent UNC QBs, Baker is mobile, picking up 233 rushing yards and three touchdowns with his feet.

The Elite 11 will take place this summer in Los Angeles, as the program celebrates its 25th year. The event will last three days, giving prospects a plethora of opportunities to showcase the talents they are bringing to their respective schools.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire