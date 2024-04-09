UNC one of seven ranked ACC baseball teams

Despite UVA (2015) and Miami (2001) being the only ACC programs to win a College World Series in the 21st century, the ACC is one of college baseball’s top conferences.

Several other ACC programs have come close to winning the CWS in recent years, with Wake Forest (2023) and NC State (2021) being the most recent.

Our North Carolina Tar Heels, despite not ever winning a CWS title, have arguably been the ACC’s most consistent program over the last two decades. They lost in the 2006 and 2007 finals to Oregon State, but have made an NCAA Regional 15 times since their first CWS finals appearance.

So far this season, the ACC is staking its claim as a top conference in college baseball with seven ranked teams.

UNC, which is 13th in this week’s D1Baseball Rankings, joins Clemson (second), Duke (seventh), Florida State (10), UVA (11), Wake Forest (14) and Virginia Tech (16).

The Diamond Heels are coming off a 1-2 weekend at UVA, beating the Cavaliers 12-7 in Saturday’s season finale. They were ranked 10th last week after sweeping Wake Forest, the Preseason Number One team.

There’s a little over month left in college baseball season. Will the ACC be able to maintain its hot play, sending all seven of the above (and more) teams to the NCAA Tournament?

