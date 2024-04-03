Teonni Key becomes fourth UNC WBB player to enter transfer portal

What could be a thin roster for the UNC women’s basketball team next year, became even more thin the first week of April.

Tar Heels stars Deja Kelly and Alyssa Ustby are seniors, but they could both opt to use their COVID seasons. Key reserves Anya Poole, Alexandra Zelaya and Paulina Paris, however, are already in the transfer portal.

Another key reserve joined Poole, Zelaya and Paris in the transfer portal on Tuesday, April 2, with redshirt sophomore Teonni Key announcing her decision.

Key didn’t play a ton of super-impactful minutes, but she did play in 23 of North Carolina’s 33 games. Key averaged 9.5 minutes, 2.7 points and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting an efficient 47.2 percent from the field.

Key’s best game came on Feb. 15, when UNC beat Pitt, 75-62, at Carmichael Arena. Key scored a season-high 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, while also grabbing two rebounds, dishing out an assist, blocking one shot and stealing the basketball once.

Key also enjoyed a 10-point outing on Jan. 18, when North Carolina squeaked by Georgia Tech (73-68) on the road.

With Key being an in-state hooper from Cary, will she transfer somewhere locally? Could she end up at UNCG or High Point University, which consistently competes atop the Big South Conference?

According to the Tar Heel Tribune, the other 10 schools on Key’s final list coming out of Cary High School were Auburn, UConn, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi State, N.C. State, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Wherever Key ends up, we wish her the best of luck.

