What UNC basketball's Ian Jackson, Duke's Cooper Flagg did in McDonald's All-American game

While NC State basketball prepares for the Final Four in Phoenix, Duke and UNC are looking ahead to the 2024-25 season.

The Blue Devils and Tar Heels got a glimpse of the future Tuesday night with the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game, which featured two Duke recruits and two UNC recruits playing for the East roster at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Head coach Jon Scheyer’s 2024 recruiting class, the top-ranked class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, is headlined by McDonald’s All-American selections Cooper Flagg and Isaiah Evans.

Hubert Davis’ 2024 recruiting class, which ranks eighth nationally, is led by McDonald’s All-American selections Ian Jackson and Drake Powell.

UNC 2024-25 ROSTER OUTLOOK: What will UNC basketball roster look like for 2024-25 season?

DUKE 2024-25 ROSTER OUTLOOK: What will Duke basketball roster look like in 2024-25 season?

Flagg and Jackson were among the stars for the East in an 88-86 comeback win against the West in the 47th edition of the event.

Maryland recruit Derik Queen was named MVP.

Here’s a look at how each of the Duke and UNC recruits fared in Tuesday’s showcase, which featured some of the best high school basketball players in the nation.

Ian Jackson, UNC basketball

A 6-foot-5 guard from New York, Jackson averaged 23.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season in Overtime Elite League. Jackson’s pace was noticeable Tuesday as he made plays on both ends of the court and showed off his explosiveness in the open court. He finished with 21 points, including 17 in the second half, doing most of his damage with buckets at the rim.

Cooper Flagg, Duke basketball

The 6-foot-9 wing from Maine was named the Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 blocks per game while playing for Montverde Academy this season. Flagg showed off his versatility in the McDonald’s game, knocking down jumpers, finishing at the rim, finding teammates in transition and swatting shots on the interior. He finished with eight points, six rebounds and three assists.

Isaiah Evans, Duke

The 6-foot-7 wing from Huntersville finished his run at North Mecklenburg as the top player in North Carolina. Evans averaged 27.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. He didn't have many notable moments in the All-American game, but a throw-ahead pass to Flagg for a two-handed dunk was among the highlights. Evans' length and bucket-getting ability will make him an instant producer at Duke.

SCHEYER'S TAKE: Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer discusses Cooper Flagg, 2024 recruiting class

Drake Powell, UNC

A 6-foot-6 wing from Pittsboro, Powell averaged 20.2 points and eight rebounds per game in his final season at Northwood. Known as a player capable of creating chaos as a defender, Powell did just that in the fourth quarter with several steals to get the East squad back in the game.

HUBERT'S TAKE: UNC basketball's Hubert Davis breaks down Ian Jackson, Tar Heels’ 2024 recruiting class

UNKNOWN TO UNLEASHED: How UNC basketball recruit Drake Powell went from unknown to unleashed as an elite player

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game: Duke, UNC basketball recruits star